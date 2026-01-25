Town-by-town totals: How much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A massive, long-duration winter storm was hammering Massachusetts on Sunday, threatening to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas through Monday evening.
Many districts across the region have already cancelled school on Monday due to the storm.
Snow totals were climbing steadily as the powerhouse winter storm raged, with up to a half-foot on the ground late Sunday afternoon.
3PM snowfall report update, there are reports of 10" so far in CT! pic.twitter.com/j83UzYMLRY— Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 25, 2026
Here’s a look at some snow totals so far:
- Sturbridge: 8.1 inches
- Marblehead: 7.5 inches
- Peabody: 7 inches
- Bolton: 6.5 inches
- Millis: 6 inches
- Charlton: 6 inches
- Ipswich: 6 inches
- Saugus: 5.5 inches
- Lunenburg: 5 inches
- Ashby: 5 inches
- Holliston: 5 inches
- Plainfield: 4 inches
- Berkley: 3.8 inches
- Chelsea: 3.5 inches
- Harwich: 3 inches
This list will be updated as more snow totals become available.
