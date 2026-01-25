Town-by-town totals: How much snow has fallen in Massachusetts so far?

DEDHAM, Mass. — A massive, long-duration winter storm was hammering Massachusetts on Sunday, threatening to dump up to two feet of snow in some areas through Monday evening.

Many districts across the region have already cancelled school on Monday due to the storm.

Snow totals were climbing steadily as the powerhouse winter storm raged, with up to a half-foot on the ground late Sunday afternoon.

3PM snowfall report update, there are reports of 10" so far in CT! pic.twitter.com/j83UzYMLRY — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 25, 2026

Here’s a look at some snow totals so far:

Sturbridge: 8.1 inches

Marblehead: 7.5 inches

Peabody: 7 inches

Bolton: 6.5 inches

Millis: 6 inches

Charlton: 6 inches

Ipswich: 6 inches

Saugus: 5.5 inches

Lunenburg: 5 inches

Ashby: 5 inches

Holliston: 5 inches

Plainfield: 4 inches

Berkley: 3.8 inches

Chelsea: 3.5 inches

Harwich: 3 inches

This list will be updated as more snow totals become available.

