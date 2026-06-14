Pursuit in Middleborough ends with multiple arrested

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — A reported police pursuit ended with multiple individuals being arrested in Middleborough.

The chase was called in by Middleborough police around 9 a.m.

The Chevy sedan at the scene appeared to have been stopped by spike strips, and at least two tires appeared to be blown out.

The driver and a passenger were taken into custody by police.

A state trooper was also seen holding a baby.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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