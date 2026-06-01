Thousands of firefighters gather to honor fallen Boston firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr.

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. — Thousands of firefighters and first responders from across the United States and Canada gathered in West Roxbury on Sunday to pay their respects to fallen Boston firefighter Robert Kilduff Jr. during a public wake.

Bagpipes played as firefighters lined the streets outside St. Theresa of Avila Church, creating a solemn tribute to Kilduff, who died while battling a fire in Dorchester last week.

Firefighters traveled from across New England, as well as cities including New York and Chicago, to honor Kilduff’s service and sacrifice.

“It’s not just domestically, it’s international as well,” said Mike Sitar of the Bedford, New Hampshire Fire Department. “You see people from Canada.”

Kilduff served as both a U.S. Marine and a Boston firefighter for 24 years. His death has resonated deeply within the firefighting community and among local residents.

‘One of our best’: Veteran firefighter killed battling fire in Dorchester Courtesy: Joseph Brooks

For Brianna Thebado of Boston, the loss feels especially personal. Her husband, a Boston firefighter who knew Kilduff, was working the night of the fatal fire.

“My husband was on shift, so it was a little scary hearing about it because you obviously never know who it is,” Thebado said. “It’s great to see how many people are willing to come out in the pouring rain and just show their respect for someone they probably never knew.”

Several state and local leaders attended the wake, including Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Senator Ed Markey.

“Every time we hear that siren going down the street, we should remember him,” Markey said. “Other firefighters and their families are running that risk for our families every day.”

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft also visited to offer condolences to Kilduff’s family.

“It’s so sad to see,” Kraft said. “These people are protecting our lives, so let’s be thankful and respectful all the time.”

Kraft said he felt compelled to attend after learning that Kilduff was a devoted Patriots fan.

“His son Mason said one of the greatest memories he had was his dad being at a Patriots game,” Kraft said. “He was a pretty strong fan, so I wanted to come and say thank you. It doesn’t go unappreciated.”

Kilduff’s funeral is scheduled for Monday morning at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. His two children and longtime girlfriend are expected to speak during the service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group