Tractor-trailer seen rolling down embankment on the Mass. Pike

NATICK, Mass. — A tractor-trailer was seen falling down an embankment on the Mass. Pike this morning.

According to officials, troopers responded the crash on the Pike westbound at exit 117. No injuries were reported.

The ramp was closed for the removal of the tractor-trailer, and an emergency guardrail repair is currently in progress.

Troopers are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Cleanup is expected to take several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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