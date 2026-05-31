Wake to be held for fallen Boston firefighter Robert ‘Bobby’ Kilduff Jr

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. — Family, friends, and fellow firefighters will gather today for the wake of fallen Boston firefighter Robert “Bobby” Kilduff Jr., known to many as “BK.”

Kilduff died after falling from the third floor of a home in Dorchester last Saturday while battling a three-alarm fire.

He was a 24-year veteran of the department and a Marine veteran.

Kilduff was a member of Boston Firefighters Local 718, the International Association of Firefighters, and the Professional Firefighters of Massachusetts.

“Bobby Kilduff served his country as a United States marine, third generation Boston firefighter, proudly serving this city, he was our brother, and a dedicated family man. Local 718 lost one our best. The city of Boston lost one of our most courageous and dedicated firefighters,” said Local 718 President Sam Dillon.

Just earlier that day, “BK” had saved two people in a technical rescue before the fatal fire.

Beyond the union, there were also countless organizations Kilduff volunteered for.

The third-generation firefighter became a fierce advocate for protecting firefighters and their families from the risks of the job including occupational cancer. He was also the coach for several years for the Parkway Falcons Pop Warner football team.

Tunnels for Towers Foundation has agreed to pay for Hanna and Mason Kilduff’s tuition, as well as the mortgage of his home. He also leaves behind his longtime girlfriend, Jessica Spruell.

“He was always there. You’d call him, he’d answer. I don’t think I ever got his voicemail,” his son Mason told Boston 25.

“He literally supported anything we ever wanted to do. If we expressed even a tiny interest in wanting to try something, he would show up with everything we needed to get it done,” Hanna said.

“He was so strong for them,” Spurell said, speaking of his two children. “And I got to see the other side of what he had to do to be the best dad, and I’m just so proud of him. I’m going to miss my best friend.”

The wake for Kilduff will be held today from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Saint Theresa of Avila Parish, located at 2078 Centre St. in West Roxbury.

Funeral services will take place tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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