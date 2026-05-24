Boston firefighter killed after crews battled fire at Dorchester residence

BOSTON — A Boston firefighter has died from injuries sustained from a fall from a three-alarm fire at a residence in Dorchester on Saturday afternoon.

The Boston Fire Department announced that Robert T. Kilduff, a 24-year veteran, passed away in the line of duty.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Robert T. Kilduff who tragically killed in the line of duty tonight at a 3 alarm fire on Treadway Road. May he rest in peace and always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/KC98FoG5o2 — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 24, 2026

The incident took place late Saturday evening, when crews responded to a fire at 18 Treadway Road for a three-alarm fire at a three-story residence.

0 of 5 Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department) Fire crews battle flames at a residence in Dorchester (Boston Fire Department)

Firefighters took on a heavy approach, battling the flames from an “aggressive interior and exterior attack to contain the fire.”

Crews used multiple ground and aerial ladders to battle the flames emitting from the roof.

There, Kilduff fell from the third-floor porch. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center, where he later passed away.

Kilduff, a Marine veteran, is survived by his two children.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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