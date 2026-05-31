NASA says meteorite that fell may be located in Cape Cod Bay

BOSTON — After a three-foot meteor fell through Earth’s atmosphere and was heard across New England yesterday, many people are wondering exactly where it landed.

The event took place around 2 p.m., with residents from New Hampshire down to Rhode Island reporting they heard the meteor as it entered the atmosphere about 40 miles above northeastern Massachusetts and southeastern New Hampshire, according to NASA.

NASA said all the remnants from this fall landed in water, with the impact site likely in Cape Cod Bay, where the water depth is roughly 100 feet.

“Most meteorites are strongly attracted to a magnet, and these ones are within reach of a 100′ length of rope dangled off of a boat. In case anyone is interested in such factoids," they said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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