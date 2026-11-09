Thousands of Boston nurses could walk off the job this week if no deal is reached

BOSTON — Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital are returning to the negotiating table Monday as a deadline approaches for a potential strike.

The nurses are prepared to walk off the job Thursday if they don’t reach a new agreement.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association says nurses are seeking better pay and health insurance as part of negotiations with the hospital.

Last month, nurses rejected what Brigham and Women’s called its “last, best and final offer.” The hospital said the proposal included increases to base pay.

The latest negotiations come months after approximately 4,000 nurses held a one-day strike over the summer.

That walkout was followed by a four-day lockout.

Mass General Brigham, the hospital’s parent company, says it plans to bring in replacement nurses to provide care if another strike takes place.

It remains unclear whether Monday’s negotiations will produce an agreement before Thursday’s strike deadline.

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