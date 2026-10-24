Brigham and Women’s nurses reject hospital’s contract offer

BOSTON — Thousands of nurses at Brigham and Women’s rejected the hospital’s “best and final” contract offer, according to the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

“The proposal reflected the hospital’s commitment to investing in our nurses while supporting long-term sustainability, including meaningful compensation and benefit enhancements that kept Brigham nursing pay among the highest in the market,” MNA said.

“Although we are disappointed by the outcome, our priority and focus remain on providing safe, high-quality patient care. Brigham and Women’s Hospital is prepared to maintain uninterrupted care and respond to any steps the union may take.”

Mass General Brigham has said that “its final proposal reflects the value our nurses bring to patient care while balancing our responsibility to patients, our workforce, and the long-term strength of the hospital.”

Nurses at MGB have been seeking across-the-board pay increases, citing inflation and the cost of living.

The nurses held a one-day strike in July, followed by a four-day hospital lockout.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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