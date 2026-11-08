Newbury police looking for overdue cyclist

NEWBURY, Mass. — The Newbury Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating an overdue cyclist who was last seen on Saturday.

According to officials, Daniel Arnett of Beverly was last seen on his bicycle Saturday morning around 10 a.m. on Scotland Road in the area of Colby Farm and has not been seen since.

Arnett was wearing dark pants and a flannel shirt and was reportedly not in possession of his cell phone. Police said they do not know what route he was riding.

Police are asking the public to check home security video that may show a possible direction of travel. If you have any information regarding Arnett’s wellbeing, you’re asked to contact Newbury Police Department at 978-462-4440 x0.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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