Spoof & Steal: Scam victim fights to get money back in elaborate imposter scheme

OXFORD, Mass. — A Santander Bank customer from Oxford is fighting to get her money back after imposters conned her out of nearly $10,000 in an elaborate spoofing scam.

A banking regulations expert tells Boston 25 the woman may be protected under federal law because of how scammers allegedly moved money around using her accounts.

Jessica Metcalf told Boston 25 she used to work for Santander Bank, so she was familiar with how fraudsters operate. But she says this scam was so convincing that she missed several important red flags.

“I felt just so embarrassed and stupid and just to blame,” Metcalf said.

THE SCAM BEGINS

It started when Metcalf received a text message alerting her to a suspicious purchase on her credit card. Metcalf ignored it, but then her phone rang.

On the other end, the caller claimed to be with Santander Bank’s fraud protection team and said they were calling about recent transactions on her account. Because of her former work with Santander, Metcalf knew the bank has a fraud monitoring division.

“That’s what made me think, oh, maybe this is legit because the fraud team is actually calling me,” Metcalf said.

But the caller went further. Metcalf says the caller knew the last four digits of her account and debit card numbers and referenced actual recent purchases. It was enough to persuade her to read back a one-time security code sent to her phone, even though the text specifically warned that Santander would never call and ask for the code.

It opened the floodgates.

After gaining access to her accounts, the caller told her it appeared a teller in nearby Webster was trying to wire money out of her account. The caller said Metcalf could help catch the employee for embezzlement by going to the branch.

The scammer told Metcalf the bank would place a “provisional credit,” or temporary credit, of $9,600 into her account and then have her withdraw the funds so they could catch the teller in the act. Metcalf said she was told to hand the money to an agent waiting in the parking lot.

“It just seemed very legit,” Metcalf said.

Metcalf followed the scammer’s instructions. She drove to Webster, withdrew the money and handed it to someone she believed was a bank official in the parking lot.

It wasn’t until she returned home that she discovered money was missing from other accounts connected to the account used to withdraw the funds. Metcalf says scammers transferred money into her main account from three linked accounts, creating the appearance that the bank had added an extra $9,600.

A police report shows the money Metcalf believed was a provisional credit from the bank came from accounts shared with her fiancé and her mother, as well as a savings account for her children.

“I felt attacked,” Metcalf said.

FIGHTING FOR A REFUND

Imposter schemes are a growing concern nationwide. The Federal Trade Commission says imposters scammed victims out of nearly $3.5 billion in 2025, including more than $1 billion through bank-related imposter scams.

Money that consumers willingly withdraw or transfer can be difficult to recover, according to attorney Carla Sanchez-Adams of the National Consumer Law Center. Banks generally are not required to reimburse customers for transactions they knowingly authorize.

However, Sanchez-Adams says the Electronic Funds Transfer Act, or EFTA, may provide protections in certain circumstances.

“If somebody had funds in their account that should not have been there because they were stolen… from other accounts, there is an accountability there,” Sanchez-Adams said.

Metcalf argues that because she did not authorize the transfers from the other accounts, Santander should reimburse the stolen funds.

Metcalf says she met with the bank and that a Santander employee told her the transfer requests originated from an IP address in another state. However, because Metcalf withdrew the funds, Santander denied her refund request.

“As you confirmed you completed the Transaction, the Claim was accurately denied,” Santander wrote in a letter Metcalf shared with Boston 25.

Boston 25 reached out to Santander for comment on Metcalf’s case. A spokesperson said Santander could not provide any information, citing customer privacy. However, the bank is working with law enforcement.

Santander told Boston 25 protecting customers from fraud is a priority, and that it will never ask for passwords or remote access to accounts. The Santander website also warns about imposter schemes like this one.

Metcalf told Boston 25 she is considering legal action. Under EFTA, consumers who successfully sue may be entitled to recover attorneys’ fees.

“I just I feel like the bank should do the right thing and maybe consider the facts of what happened and give the money back,” Metcalf said.

THE POLICE INVESTIGATION

Webster police are investigating the fraud. Police Chief Michael Shaw told Boston 25 the department regularly receives reports of similar scams.

“These scammers are very good,” Shaw said. “Restitution can be very, very difficult.”

Shaw says investigators have obtained some video evidence from the parking lot of the bank branch in Webster. Metcalf told police the person she gave the money to drove away in a blue Chevy Traverse. She was able to provide a partial license plate number.

The officer investigating Metcalf’s case is also a task force officer assigned to the FBI’s Worcester Field Office.

“We have access to their resources, which is very helpful in cases like this,” Shaw said. “We will do everything we can to try to resolve this for the victims.”

KNOW THE RED FLAGS

Metcalf says she was so worried about the security of her accounts that she overlooked several warning signs during the phone call.

“I’m just so frantic, I’m a wreck,” Metcalf said.

Fraud prevention experts say scammers prey on fear and create a false sense of urgency to pressure victims into making quick decisions. They often insist victims stay on the phone and may warn they will not be able to help if the call is disconnected.

But police say hanging up is exactly what consumers should do.

“If you get a text message from your bank or credit card company, or a phone call and it sounds fishy, hang up,” Shaw said. “Call the institution directly yourself.”

Tips to avoid imposter scams from the Better Business Bureau:

- Stay calm. Most imposter scams rely on urgency. Don’t let anyone pressure you into making a quick decision. If there is a legitimate problem with your account, contact your financial institution directly.

- Don’t respond directly. Text messages and phone calls can be spoofed. Verify the institution’s phone number through its website and call yourself. Do not click links in unexpected texts, provide passcodes, or grant remote access to your devices.

- Ask for help. When in doubt, contact a friend, family member, or trusted adviser for a second opinion. Regardless of what the caller says, tell someone about the situation.

- Just hang up. Scammers practice their scripts and can sound convincing. They may transfer you to a “manager,” “supervisor,” or another supposed department. The safest move is to hang up and call your bank directly using a verified phone number.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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