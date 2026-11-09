Part of Interstate 190 closed Monday morning after propane truck crash, fuel spill

WEST BOYLSTON, Mass. — Part of Interstate 190 remains closed Monday morning in West Boylston after an earlier propane truck crash caused a fuel spill, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

MassDOT said the northbound side of the highway is closed at mile marker 4, with all traffic being diverted off I-190 at Exit 4.

The Exit 4 northbound on-ramp is also closed, and a lane closure is in place on I-190 southbound at mile marker 4.

The closures come after an earlier crash involving a propane truck that prompted an emergency response and shut down part of the highway.

The driver was airlifted following the crash, according to Boston 25 News’ earlier report. Driver airlifted after propane truck crash causes part of Route 190 to close

MassDOT said traffic impacts are expected to continue through midday as crews deal with the crash aftermath and fuel spill.

Drivers traveling through West Boylston and Holden are being urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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