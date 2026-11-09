Massachusetts futurecast: Tracking November storm that could bring gusty rain, wintry mix

DEDHAM, Mass. — A late-week storm could bring prolonged rain, gusty coastal conditions, and even some wintry weather to parts of Massachusetts, Boston 25 Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear said in her Monday morning forecast.

The system is expected to begin impacting the region Thursday night, with rain developing and continuing through much of Friday.

The storm’s exact track remains uncertain, and small changes could determine where the heaviest rain falls and whether colder areas see rain mix with snow.

When will the storm hit Massachusetts?

Rain is expected to move into Massachusetts Thursday night and continue through the day Friday.

The storm should begin pulling away Friday night into Saturday morning. As it departs, colder air could filter into New England on the system’s backside.

That colder air could create an opportunity for some mixing or light accumulation, particularly north and west of Boston and in higher elevations.

Temperatures, however, may remain too mild for anything that falls to stick in many locations.

Where could the heaviest rain fall?

While the exact track remains a key question, southeastern Massachusetts currently appears to have a better chance of seeing some of the heavier rainfall.

Gusty conditions are also possible along the Massachusetts coastline.

Several important details should become clearer over the next couple of days, including:

How much rain will fall

Where the heaviest rain sets up

How strong coastal wind gusts become

How much cold air arrives behind the storm

Whether rain changes to or mixes with snow

Whether any snow or wintry precipitation can accumulate

Spear said the forecast remains a “wait-and-watch scenario,” with the storm’s precise track likely to determine the biggest impacts.

Residents should continue checking the forecast as the system approaches and more details come into focus.

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