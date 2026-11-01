Brigham and Women’s nurses issue strike notice after rejecting contract offer

Nurses at Brigham and Women’s Hospital have issued a 10-day notice for an open-ended strike, the Massachusetts Nurses Association announced.

The strike is set to begin on Thursday, Nov. 12, at 7 a.m. after rejecting the hospital’s “last, best, and final” contract offer.

“We are ready to strike but are equally prepared to negotiate a fair contract that protects patient care, respects nurses, and averts the strike,” said Kelly Morgan, RN, a labor and delivery nurse and Chair of the BWH MNA Bargaining Committee. “Brigham nurses are resolved to fight for as long as it takes for patient safety and the professional respect we deserve.”

Nurses at MGB have been seeking across-the-board pay increases, citing inflation and the cost of living.

The nurses held a one-day strike in July, followed by a four-day hospital lockout.

Nurses will return to negotiations with MGB on Monday, Nov. 9.

Boston 25 has reached out to Brigham and Women’s Hospital for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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