CHARLESTOWN, Mass. — Two pushes from Boston city councilors are looking to give the community more of a voice when it comes to the proposed closure of Charlestown High School.

An order calls for a public hearing to discuss the future of Charlestown High, and a resolution is asking the school committee to postpone its upcoming vote on the proposed closure.

Charlestown High students walked out in protest Monday after learning Boston Public Schools is proposing to close their school in June 2028, citing a significant drop in enrollment. Though, district officials also say the intent is for another school to move into the building.

Boston city councilors push to delay vote over proposed Charlestown HS closure

Superintendent Mary Skipper was at the building that day and was confronted by students and parents, some of whom say they still have more questions than answers about what closing the school would mean for their community.

City Councilor Gabriela Coletta Zapata is calling for a public hearing to examine the proposal and the future of secondary education in Charlestown.

“I was surprised by it, but I feel like this is an opportunity now to discuss all the beautiful things that are happening there and then talk about some of the programs that folks in the community want to see. I am particularly concerned about the life skills program that’s there. I want to make sure whatever happens there is to the inclusion of the life skills students that are there that need specialized education,” Councilor Coletta Zapata said.

Councilor Julia Mejia is also asking the school committee to postpone its Dec. 2 vote on the proposed closures. She’s also asking to establish clearer procedures.

“We also want to establish clear and consistent and transparent protocols for future school closures, decisions to ensures students, families, and educators are engaged in the process and at the very least, we want this administration, and the Boston School Committee to start respecting Boston City Councilors,” Councilor Mejia said during the Wednesday city council meeting.

When asked about the suggested postponement of the vote, Mayor Michelle Wu said the timing is purposeful. She said the school committee vote is set for December because student registration starts in January.

“This timing is actually quite precise and it’s what we’ve been following every single year to ensure that there’s smooth transition and that every student has a better experience when they are transferred and that our school expansions, mergers and closures all fit together in one plan,” Mayor Wu said.

A school committee meeting scheduled for Wednesday night is expected to be well attended with students, parents, and community members looking to make their voices heard.

Boston25 did reach out to BPS for comment on the efforts in City Council.

Boston city councilors push to delay vote over proposed Charlestown HS closure

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