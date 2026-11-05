Students, teachers urge Boston School Committee to reject proposed school closures

Students, teachers and parents packed a Boston School Committee meeting Wednesday, urging district leaders to reconsider a long-term facilities plan that could close schools, including Charlestown High School.

Nearly 100 people signed up to speak against the district’s proposal ahead of a School Committee vote scheduled for Dec. 2.

“Instead of shutting the doors on us, why not invest in our school?” Tina, a Charlestown High School student, told the committee.

Several Charlestown High students expressed fears about what the proposal could mean for their final years of high school.

“This proposal terrifies me,” student Zoe told the committee. “I finally have a school I belong at, and this proposal would displace me and all of the class of 2029 senior year. I don’t want to start over at a new school as a senior.”

Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper said the district is confronting a significant decline in enrollment.

“This year’s entering K-2 cohort is the smallest in recent memory at just over 3,000 students, more than 1,000 fewer students than a decade ago,” Skipper said.

District leaders say closing schools and moving programs would allow BPS to consolidate resources and provide students with more opportunities across its schools.

“Our long-term enrollment projections show that in order to best serve our students, we need to reduce the number of schools we operate,” Skipper said.

BPS says proposed school closures follow an 18-month process. Recommendations are made in the fall, followed by a period for community feedback and a School Committee vote in December. If approved, a school would remain open through the following school year before closing.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu defended the need to address underused school buildings.

“For too long, we have been kicking the can down the road and seeing public education dollars going to keeping half-empty buildings open,” Wu said.

But opponents argue the district is moving too quickly and has not given school communities enough time to respond to such a consequential decision.

“A fight to save a school is never a fight for a building. It’s a fight for the people and communities who call it home,” one teacher told the committee.

Boston Teachers Union President Erik Berg also criticized the timeline.

“Four weeks to take a final vote on such a momentous decision is far too little time for school communities to digest the proposal, gather information and respond, especially in the middle of the holiday season,” Berg said.

BPS says it will continue gathering community input over the next several weeks before the School Committee votes on the proposed closures on Dec. 2.

If the proposal is approved, schools including Charlestown High School would close in June 2028.

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