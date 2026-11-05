Report: Robert Kraft to miss Rob Gronkowski’s Hall of Fame ceremony after back surgery

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — When Rob Gronkowski becomes the newest member of the New England Patriots Hall of Fame this weekend, owner Robert Kraft will not be in attendence, according to ESPN.

The Patriots owner recently had back surgery and has been instructed to stay off his feet by his doctors, according to a report from ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Gronk was voted into the Patriots Hall of Fame by a fan vote this spring.

The Patriots will also have a special ceremony for Gronk during halftime of their game against the Packers on Sunday.

Gronkowski ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns (79 receiving and one rushing), and his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history.

Gronk’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be at 1:00 p.m. in Patriot Place Plaza outside the Hall of Fame.

Kickoff against the Packers is set for 4:25 p.m. on Sunday.

Gronkowski’s longtime QB, Tom Brady, will call the game for FOX.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Patriots for comment on Kraft’s surgery.

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