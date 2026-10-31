Boston Public Schools proposes closure of Charlestown High School, citing declining enrollment

BOSTON — According to a proposal made by Boston Public Schools, Charlestown High School faces possible closure amid declining enrollment numbers.

Boston City Councilor Coletta Zapata posted a letter on Instagram, asking for a hearing on December 2 on the proposed closure.

According to Zapata, enrollment at the school has dropped 32% over the last three years, from 820 to 559 students, raising questions about funding, academics, and “long-term sustainability of neighborhood secondary schools.”

“The proposed closure warrants further examination of the data, criteria, enrollment projections, educational assessments, and alternatives considered by BPS, including whether additional investments, academic partnerships, or changes to student assignment policies could strengthen enrollment and improve student outcomes,” the statement added.

If the proposal were to be approved, the school would shut down “effective immediately” on June 30th, 2028, giving students in grades 11 and 12 the opportunity to graduate.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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