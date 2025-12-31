‘They’re our brothers’: Pats players react to charges against Christian Barmore and Stefon Diggs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For the first time since assault charges against Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs and Defensive Lineman Christian Barmore were made public, teammates spoke to the media defending the two players.

“The role he has played in the locker room as a leader is one that nobody else can carry. He’s carried this team on the field as a professional and as a player, showing younger guys what to do,” Offensive Tackle Morgan Moses said about Diggs. “That’s what we look for and that’s our guy. He has his situation he’s going to handle and for us in this locker room we’re going to take it one day at a time and continue playing football.”

Stefon Diggs was at his locker while the media was inside, but he did not speak with reporters. Diggs practiced on the field with the team. Head Coach Mike Vrabel said Barmore was not in today due to an “illness.”

“We’re focused on football man nothing else matters. What’s in this locker room is in this locker room. They’re our brothers no matter what and at the end of the day we are focused on the Dolphins,” Moses said.

Patriots Cornerback and punt returner Marcus Jones said the main thing for them is to control what they can control.

“It’s very important because at the end of the day, we want what’s best for everyone. We have a job to do, stuff like that, and controlling everything in these walls. When it comes down to both of those guys, especially here, they’re leaders on this team and everything like that. We respect everything they do.”

Milton Williams is the highest-paid player on the team and plays on the defensive line with Barmore. Williams said Diggs and Barmore are “some of the best dudes I’ve been around.”

“Great teammates, great leaders, and they’ve done a lot of our team this year,” Williams said. “We’re focused on Miami. Take care of them this week, keep improving in practice. Work on stuff we’ve been working on all year and continue getting better.”

“Coach Vrabel hit it on the head. Let those guys speak for themselves. That’s the biggest thing we can do now,” Quarterback Drake Maye said. “Let those guys speak for themselves. I’m going to support them anyway I can.”

Maye was complimentary of one of his top targets, Stefon Diggs.

“Stef, man. He means a lot to this team. He’s breaking the huddle down before practice today. He’s chirping at me on the sideline to get him the rock. Pumping up the young guys when they make a play. Gives off the persona off one of those guys you want to be teammates with. That’s one of the best things about him.”

The young quarterback went on to say he loves talking crap with Barmore, saying “He’s passionate about football. One of the guys you want in the locker room rushing the passer.”

The Patriots play their final regular-season game at Gillette Stadium against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 p.m. This Sunday. You can watch the game on Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

