Coach Vrabel faces the media as WR Stefon Diggs, DT Christian Barmore face criminal charges

FOXBORO, MASS — Head Coach of the Patriots Mike Vrabel spoke to the media for the first time following criminal charges against wide receiver Stefon Diggs, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

Diggs is accused of assaulting his personal chef stemming from an incident back on Tuesday, Dec. 2 while Barmore is accused of domestic assault on a woman who was carrying his child back in August.

During the New Year’s Eve press conference, Vrabel commented that it was “not disappointing at all” to have two players involved in the ongoing controversy, as the charges were “allegations that they were taking very seriously.”

“These are allegations like you mentioned in your question, it’s things that we have to handle and every day there’s distractions some are smaller than others,” said Vrabel.

Vrabel said it wasn’t a surprise that the allegations came out yesterday and today against Diggs and Barmore, but they would let the legal process play out.

“I’m confident we’ll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

“I don’t think we have to jump to any sort of conclusions right now,” he said.

Vrabel reported that Barmore would be out with an illness for practice today but didn’t see a reason why either player wouldn’t be playing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, which the team was solely focusing on.

Vrabel continued that he had not spoken to the NFL about the criminal charges.

