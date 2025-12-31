‘To hear that crushed me’: Patriots fans discouraged at Stefon Diggs accusations

FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots fans were shocked to learn Tuesday morning that one of the team’s star players, Stefon Diggs, faces serious charges from an incident in early December involving his private chef.

The Patriots ProShop sold out of shirts after the team won the AFC East Division on Sunday. Fans were excited to use their gift cards and holiday money to get all the New England gear. But on Tuesday night, fans were a bit anxious to see what would happen with Diggs.

“At a time like this, I never expected this to happen. Devastated. It hit hard for himself. It hit hard for the fans,” Larry Trust said. “You have so much momentum you don’t want to lose it in the playoffs.”

The Patriots host the Miami Dolphins on Boston 25 Sunday afternoon at 4:25 p.m. If New England wins, and Denver loses to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Patriots would win the top seed in the AFC. Fans are hoping one of Drake Maye’s favorite targets doesn’t miss any games.

“When I heard about it, Stefon Diggs? He has so much good potential. To hear that crushed me as a fan,” Jake Dellas said. “This will be one of the bumps in the road he will have but I think he will be able to rebound off these things.”

Dellas got his sister a ‘Diggs’ jersey for Christmas. He and many others hope the charges don’t become a distraction that ruins the chemistry and momentum New England has.

“I was a little shocked when I first heard it. Diggs has been so productive for us. Huge part of the offense,” Patrick Tighe said. “I hope he’s there for a playoff game and hopefully compete for a championship.”

At this point, there is no indication Diggs will miss any games. He is set to be arraigned on January 23rd, two days before the AFC Title game. The judge said she would consider Diggs’ attorney’s request to potentially postpone that hearing later into the spring.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group