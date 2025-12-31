Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore facing domestic assault charge

ATTLEBORO, MASS. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore is facing a domestic assault charge from an incident that occurred back in August, according to court documents from Attleborough District Court.

The charge of misdemeanor assault and battery on a household or family member was filed against the 26-year-old on December 16.

The allegations allege that Barmore threw the alleged victim on the floor and grabbed her by the shirt when she tried to leave their house.

The victim also alleges that Barmore grabbed her phone out of her hand.

The court documents say that the alleged victim contacted a Patriots car service that drove her and her daughter all the way to Delaware.

When the victim reported the incident to police, she was seven weeks pregnant with his child.

“The Patriots were made aware at the time of the incident and informed the NFL in a timely manner. The matter remains part of an ongoing legal process,” the Patriots said in a statement.

“We will respect that process, continue to monitor the situation closely, as we have over the past few months, and cooperate fully with the league. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the media today at 1 p.m. following the announcement of charges against Barmore and fellow player Stefon Diggs.

Vrabel said the allegations are things they have to handle as everyday distractions, and the charges were allegations.

Barmore made headlines back in October of 2024 when he accused Providence Police of being racist during a traffic stop.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

