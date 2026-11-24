Mass. — Massachusetts drivers heading out for Thanksgiving can expect crowded highways and heavy delays as one of the busiest travel periods of the year gets underway.

State transportation officials say Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day on Massachusetts roads leading up to Thanksgiving, with heavy traffic beginning early in the morning and lasting into the evening. Major highways, including Route 128, the Massachusetts Turnpike, Interstate 93 and Interstate 495, are expected to see significant congestion.

According to AAA, the best time to drive on any day during the holiday period is after the morning rush hour and before 1 p.m. On Tuesday, the worst time to be on the road is expected to be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Wednesday, the heaviest travel is expected between noon and 7 p.m. For travelers returning home Sunday, the busiest stretch is expected between noon and 8 p.m.

Despite AAA predicting a slight decline in Thanksgiving travel nationally, Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast said Massachusetts is expected to buck that trend.

“We expect to see a very slight increase over last year, according to our forecast. So that’s in line with what MassDOT is expecting as well. So we’re an amazing place, we have a great economy, and our travel growth is going to continue here in Massachusetts,” said Mark Schieldrop of AAA Northeast.

MassDOT is limiting construction work during the holiday period in an effort to ease congestion. Officials are also reminding drivers to use extra caution because some holiday travelers may be unfamiliar with Massachusetts highways.

“I also want to remind drivers that many people traveling this week may be unfamiliar with our roadways. That’s major interchange projects at the Mass Pike in interstates 95 and 495. Be patient, anticipate unexpected lane changes, and give other drivers room to navigate safely,” Interim Highway Administrator Meghan Haggerty said.

The state is also extending its highway assistance programs during the holiday travel period, while Massachusetts State Police will increase its presence on the roads to encourage drivers to travel safely.

While Sunday has traditionally been the big return home day following Thanksgiving, AAA says travelers are becoming more flexible with their plans. Some people are now taking Monday off and delaying their trip home, meaning drivers could also encounter increased congestion Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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