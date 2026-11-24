DUXBURY, Mass. — A dramatic rescue unfolded in Duxbury Bay late Monday night after a car plunged into the water near the Powder Point Bridge, prompting three police officers to jump into the frigid water to save the driver.

The convertible remained submerged Tuesday morning as dive teams prepared to return to the water and crews worked to remove the vehicle.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday. Duxbury police said officers arriving at the scene could see part of the vehicle roughly 800 feet offshore.

One officer immediately entered the water and began swimming toward the car.

Duxbury Police Chief Michael Carbone said the water was over the officer’s head and the current made reaching the vehicle difficult.

“He was able to swim to the vehicle; he was able to see the vehicle partially above the water,” Carbone said.

Once the officer reached the car, he realized it was a convertible and used a knife to cut through its roof, according to the chief.

The officer then pulled the woman out of the vehicle and onto its roof.

Two additional Duxbury police officers entered the water and helped bring the driver and officer safely back to shore.

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All three officers were taken to the hospital as a precaution because of concerns about hypothermia.

The driver, who police said was the only person believed to have been inside the car, was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth.

Dive teams searched the submerged vehicle to make sure no one else was inside.

Diver Jack Ahern described challenging conditions in the bay.

“It’s cold and dark out,” Ahern said. “The visibility is terrible around here anyway, so even on a good day it’s three or four feet of visibility.”

Ahern said the vehicle’s headlights initially helped divers determine where to search, but the lights had gone out by the time they entered the water.

“We had a little bit of a head start when it was on the surface with the headlights still on, so we kind of had a direction that we needed to head out in,” Ahern said.

Dive teams were expected to suit up again Tuesday morning as efforts turned toward pulling the convertible from Duxbury Bay.

It was not immediately clear what caused the vehicle to enter the water.

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