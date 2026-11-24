MARTHA’S VINEYARD, Mass. — Hundreds of Martha’s Vineyard residents are adjusting to a new way of eating after developing alpha-gal syndrome, a potentially serious allergy associated with the bite of a lone star tick.

The allergy can make people sick after eating products that come from mammals, including beef, pork and dairy.

For Vineyard Haven resident Jeri Dantzig, the symptoms have ranged from hives to gastrointestinal problems.

“I went out and somebody did Brussels sprouts with bacon and I had hives, and dairy was more gastro,” Dantzig said.

Another reaction caused “bad GI symptoms” that kept her home for several days.

Alpha-gal testing surges on Martha’s Vineyard

Alpha-gal syndrome can develop after a person is bitten by a lone star tick.

“There’s a chance from that bite that you’re going to develop a severe allergy, and we call that alpha-gal syndrome,” said Claire Seguin, president and chief operating officer of Martha’s Vineyard Hospital.

The hospital has seen a dramatic increase in testing and positive results.

In 2020, the hospital performed just nine alpha-gal tests, with two coming back positive.

Through the end of October this year, Seguin said the hospital performed 1,468 tests and 887 were positive.

“If you do the math, it’s about a 60% positivity rate, which is a lot higher than it was in the past,” Seguin said.

Carla Cooper, a resident who has Alpha-gal syndrome, resident described the situation as “almost like an epidemic out here.”

Why is Alpha-gal appearing on Martha’s Vineyard?

Alpha-gal syndrome has historically been associated with parts of the southern United States, including Texas and Arkansas. One theory for the rise on Martha’s Vineyard is that lone star ticks reached the island by hitching rides on migratory birds.

Seguin said the island also provides an environment where ticks can thrive.

“It’s not surprising,” she said. “We were the epicenter of Lyme disease several years ago. I think we just have that great open space. We have lots of beautiful animals that can carry ticks. We don’t have many, if at all, natural predators to the deer population.”

Residents and visitors also spend significant amounts of time outdoors, increasing opportunities for exposure to ticks.

Hospital launches study into who develops alpha-gal syndrome

Martha’s Vineyard Hospital is now launching what it says is a first-of-its-kind study aimed at better understanding the syndrome.

Researchers are enrolling people who have been bitten by lone star ticks and tracking them to determine why some people develop alpha-gal syndrome while others do not.

“So, we can really understand how the disease works,” Seguin said.

Researchers plan to examine potential factors including age, gender, race and pre-existing medical conditions.

Island restaurants adapt to alpha-gal allergy

As doctors search for answers, restaurants on Martha’s Vineyard are also changing.

Dining out can be particularly difficult for people with alpha-gal syndrome because mammal-derived ingredients can appear in foods beyond obvious choices such as steak or hamburgers.

The Maker Cafe in Vineyard Haven now offers alpha-gal-safe menu.

“People were starting to come in and saying, ‘Well, what do we do if we have this allergy?’” chef Carlos Montoya said.

Montoya said the restaurant began adapting dishes, including its bolognese.

“We started putting turkey bolognese on the menu, selling it as a retail item, then making a vegan version,” he said.

For Cooper, being confident that a restaurant understands the allergy is especially important.

“One day I had a hamburger and an ice cream cone, and several hours later I thought I was dying. I couldn’t breathe,” Cooper said of a reaction she suffered before being diagnosed.

Because there is no treatment for alpha-gal syndrome, avoiding triggering foods is key.

“I love that local businesses and restaurants are stepping up,” Cooper said.

Residents aren’t giving up the outdoors

Despite her experience, Dantzig said she doesn’t want alpha-gal syndrome to keep her or visitors from enjoying Martha’s Vineyard.

“I’m still out gardening,” she said. “I was nervous and scared, but now I put on my socks, and I’ll spray.”

Massachusetts is also taking steps to improve tracking of the condition. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is now requiring health care providers to report positive alpha-gal results to the state.

Seguin said cases are also beginning to appear on Nantucket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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