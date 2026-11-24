DUXBURY, Mass. — A police officer saved the life of a woman who crashed her convertible in the water, 800 feet off the shoreline in Duxbury late Monday night.

Duxbury Police Chief Michael A. Carbone said late Monday that an officer spotted the car, swam all the way out to it, noticed it was a convertible, pulled out a knife, cut the roof open, and pulled the woman out of the car.

Two other officers then swam out and helped get the woman back to shore.

Firefighters and paramedics took the woman to the hospital and she is expected to be OK.

She told first responders she was the only person in the car, but a dive team is currently searching the water and area as a precaution.

The three officers who assisted in the rescue were taken to the hospital as a precaution due to the temperature of the cold water.

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