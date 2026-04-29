Suspects still at large after back‑to‑back gunpoint bank robberies in Boston leave customers shaken

BOSTON — Boston police are continuing their search Wednesday morning for two armed suspects accused of robbing banks in Roxbury and Roslindale at gunpoint, frightening customers and workers in broad daylight.

The most recent robbery happened around noon on Tuesday at a TD Bank on American Legion Highway in Roslindale, where a customer says he had a gun pointed directly at him.

Abraham Bernard told Boston 25 News he was first in line when two masked men rushed into the bank, yelling commands and demanding cash at gunpoint.

Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston

“Don’t move! Don’t move! Everyone freeze,” Bernard recalled them saying. “He pointed the gun in front of me because I was the first customer.”

Bernard says the suspects also directed bank tellers and managers to, “Give me the money! Give me all the money!”

Police said the suspects escaped within seconds with an unknown amount of money, assisted by a third suspect acting as the getaway driver.

Investigators are searching for a blue Toyota RAV4 believed to be connected to the robbery.

Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues

About two hours earlier, investigators believe the same suspects robbed a Santander Bank on Washington Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square.

Police said the suspects were again wearing gloves and hoodies and fled in the same vehicle.

The Santander Bank was taped off as investigators worked the scene, leaving nearby residents and workers shaken.

0 of 7 Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section

“I’m glad nobody got hurt,” one person in the area said. Another added, “Thank God I wasn’t in there. I’d be scared.”

Boston police noted that TD Bank in Roslindale and Santander Bank in Roxbury are about 4 miles apart.

Meanwhile, police in Everett responded to a separate bank robbery later in the day.

Officers rushed to an Eastern Bank at the corner of Broadway and Ferry Street around 4:30 p.m. and arrested two suspects nearby.

Suspects in Everett bank robbery arrested, officers recover gun, machete

Police said they recovered a gun and a machete and emphasized that the Everett robbery is being investigated separately.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if the two arrested suspects are connected to the string of Boston robberies.

Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Boston Police CrimeStoppers, which accepts tips anonymously.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group