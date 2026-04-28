‘Don’t move!’: Witness to 1 of 2 Boston bank robberies recalls chaos as investigations continue

BOSTON — Police in Boston are investigating armed robberies at two different banks in the city on Tuesday, and an MBTA worker who witnessed one of the holdups says he had a gun pointed at him.

At this time, a vehicle connected to the robberies and a suspect caught on surveillance video at both banks appear to link the two incidents, and the search for the suspects remains ongoing.

The first reported robbery happened at the Santander Bank at 2189 Washington Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square just after 10 a.m., according to the Boston Police Department.

0 of 7 Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section Robbery at Santander Bank in Boston's Roxbury section

Two males entered the bank and allegedly robbed it at gunpoint. Police say the suspects then fled the bank on foot, last seen on Harrison Avenue heading toward the Orchard Park area.

Police also say the suspects are believed to be tied to a blue Toyota RAV4 bearing a Massachusetts license plate 4MXN78. The vehicle was last seen on Blue Hill Avenue outbound in the Grove Hall area.

Investigators released photos of the suspects in the first robbery, warning the public to use caution amid the ongoing search for them.

Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues

The second reported robbery happened at the TD Bank on American Legion Highway in Roslindale just before noon, according to police.

Investigators say three suspects were involved, including two who entered the bank and demanded money from tellers at gunpoint, while a third remained in a waiting vehicle outside, also described as a blue Toyota RAV4 bearing attached Massachusetts registration 4MXN78

The suspects are said to have fled the scene along American Legion Highway toward Cummins Highway.

Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston

Abraham Bernard, who was in the bank at the time the chaos unfolded, says the alleged robbers pointed a gun at him.

“Don’t move! Don’t move! Everyone freeze,” Bernard recalled them saying. “He pointed the gun in front of me because I was the first customer.”

Bernard says the suspects also directed bank tellers and managers to, “Give me the money! Give me all the money!”

Reaction to bank robbery

In addition to the matching vehicle, one of the suspects in both cases had a similar profile, with police describing him as a male wearing a black hoodie, black pants, a black face mask, white-and-black sneakers, and blue gloves.

In the first robbery, the second suspect was described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5’7″, medium build, wearing a light blue Nike Tech hoodie, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District E-18 Detective Patricia Durant at 617-343-5607.

Investigations into both robberies are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group