Boston police release photos of suspects wanted in connection with bank robbery as search continues

BOSTON — Police in Boston are working to track down two suspects who fled the scene of a reported bank robbery in the city on Tuesday morning.

The Boston Police Department confirmed to Boston 25 News that the alleged robbery happened at Santander Bank at 2189 Washington Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square around 10:11 a.m.

According to police, two males entered the bank and robbed it at gunpoint.

The first suspect is described as a light-skinned male, approximately 5’7″, medium build, wearing a light blue Nike Tech hoodie, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

The second suspect is described as a male wearing a black Champion hoodie with white lettering, black pants, blue gloves, and a black face mask.

Photos from the scene showed the front of the bank roped off with yellow crime tape, multiple cruisers parked outside, and detectives scouring the area for evidence.

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The suspects were last seen fleeing on foot along Harrison Avenue in the direction of the Orchard Park area.

The suspects are also believed to be associated with a blue Toyota RAV4 bearing an attached license plate, Massachusetts registration 4MXN78, last seen on Blue Hill Avenue outbound in the Grove Hall area. Members of the public are advised to use caution, as a firearm was brandished during the incident.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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