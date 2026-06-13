What you need to know: Haiti and Scotland open FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium

- Both teams return to the World Cup are prolonged absences. Haiti is back for the first time since 1974, with Scotland having last appeared in 1998. Neither side has ever gotten out of its group.
- Group C features heavyweights Brazil, who are five-time champions, and stacked Morocco, semifinalists four years ago. Any hope of moving on requires Scotland and Haiti to get a positive result from Saturday night’s game; for Scotland, it’s a must-win.
- It may be tempting to assume Haiti’s national team program is steps behind most others at the World Cup due to its comparatively low world ranking (83) and the nation’s recent geopolitical challenges, but don’t fall into this trap. Haitian players are accomplished in overseas leagues and are typically up for the game against bigger teams – they’ve pushed the U.S. to the brink twice at Boston Stadium.
- Scotland brings a well-rounded roster to the tournament, but head coach Steve Clarke is the architect behind his nation’s resurgence. The Scottish, currently ranked 41, have a roster full of players at or near their peaks, and have also made back-to-back appearances at the UEFA European Championships after a 24-year absence.
FOXBORO, Mass. — Players to Watch:
- On the Scottish side, Scott McTominay is a midfield enforcer. A former Manchester United product who is now at Napoli, McTominay is an asset on both sides of the ball. He brings physicality and structure to the midfield but also lurks around the penalty area as an extra outlet in the attack.
- The highly technical Haitians can’t afford to be timid about going at the higher-ranked teams in this group, so expect local product Frantzdy Pierrot to be a target on offense (more about him below). That said, Haiti needs structure as well. Martin Experience plays left back, giving him responsibilities on both defense and attack. Look to him to provide cover on back line while also running at opposing defenders and serving dangerous crosses to Pierrot and co. from the flank.
Local ties:
- Haiti: Frantzdy Pierrot, a Melrose High graduate and former Northeastern Husky, is probably the Haitians’ most-accomplished scoring threat. Now 31, he’s recorded 34 international goals and represents Caykur Rizespor in the Turkish first division. In May, he was honored in Boston by Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey and other prominent local leaders for “Frantzdy Pierrot Day.”
- Scotland: The Scottish helped grow the game of soccer, first tactically across the United Kingdom, and then via an immigrant diaspora in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. Pre-industrialized Boston was home to a thriving Scottish immigrant league, and more than 80 Scotland-born players have suited up for the U.S. men’s national team over the decades. More recently, Steve Nicol, a Liverpool legend and son of Troon, Scotland, presided over the New England Revolution as head coach (2002-11) and helped scout several standout American players, including Clint Dempsey, Michael Parkhurst (Cranston, RI), and Taylor Twellman.
Quick Pitch Points
- Team nicknames: Les Grenadiers (Haiti); The Tartan Army (Scotland)
- Odds: Haiti (+490) vs. Scotland (-175) | Draw (+320) | O/U 2.5 (-115/-111)
- Best World Cup finish: Haiti, group stage; Scotland, group stage
- Coaches: Sebastian Migne (Haiti); Steve Clarke (Scotland)
- Captains: Johny Placide (Haiti); Andy Robertson (Scotland)
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.
Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW
©2026 Cox Media Group