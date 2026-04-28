Second bank robbery under investigation in Boston

BOSTON — A second bank robbery is under investigation in Boston.

According to police, an officer responded to 930 American Legion Highway, the TD Bank in Roslindale, for a reported armed robbery

Three suspects entered the location, and two of them entered the bank and demanded money from tellers at gunpoint while a third suspect remained in a waiting vehicle outside.

The suspects fled the scene via American Legion Highway in the direction of Cummins Highway.

According to police, it is not known at this time https://www.boston25news.com/news/local/boston-police-release-photos-suspects-wanted-connection-with-bank-robbery-search-continues/MNJHUZ7AJFGYNLGRCLDC7T62HY/.

An investigation is underway into both.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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