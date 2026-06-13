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Scotland vs. Haiti (live updates): Boston Stadium hosts 1st 2026 FIFA World Cup match tonight

By Boston 25 News Staff
By Boston 25 News Staff

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Two long World Cup droughts will end as Haiti takes on Scotland in both nations’ Group C opening match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

What you need to know: Haiti and Scotland open FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium

Haiti is making its first appearance in the tournament since 1974. Scotland is back for the first time since 1998.

Haiti has never earned a World Cup point. Scotland will have a big boost as it attempts to earn its first point since drawing with Norway in 1998.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, whose overhead kick in a win over Denmark in November sealed the Tartan Army’s World Cup qualification, is expected to be available after dealing with an illness.

Following his team’s disappointing showings at the 2020 and 2024 European Championships, coach Steve Clarke said this group isn’t satisfied with just making it to another major tournament.

Haiti vs. Scotland kicks off at 9 p.m. The game airs on FOX/Boston 25 News.

Follow live updates leading up to and during the match:

4:30 p.m.

The Tartan Army is en route to Foxborough!

4 p.m.

Former Melrose soccer player Frantzdy Pierrot is gearing up to take the pitch for Haiti. He also played one season at Northeastern University.

3 p.m.

Massive lines are forming at Boston’s South Station, as thousands of fans prepare to board special event trains to Foxboro Station. The MBTA has been selling World Cup train tickets for $80.

2 p.m.

A boat full of Scotland fans was spotted in Boston Harbor, hours ahead of kickoff in Foxborough.

11:30 a.m.

It’s game day! Scotland clashes with Haiti tonight at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

11 a.m.

Scotland vs. Haiti kicks off at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 5 p.m. and stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

9 a.m.

Boston 25 News Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear delivers good news for fans: Hot but comfortable weather is on tap leading up to kickoff.

8 a.m.

The pitch at Gillette Stadium, known as Boston Stadium for the World Cup, is looking pristine.

7 a.m.

Foxboro Station is ready to be swarmed with World Cup crowds following a $35 million upgrade.

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