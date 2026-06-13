Scotland vs. Haiti (live updates): Boston Stadium hosts 1st 2026 FIFA World Cup match tonight

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Two long World Cup droughts will end as Haiti takes on Scotland in both nations’ Group C opening match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Saturday night.

Haiti is making its first appearance in the tournament since 1974. Scotland is back for the first time since 1998.

Haiti has never earned a World Cup point. Scotland will have a big boost as it attempts to earn its first point since drawing with Norway in 1998.

Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay, whose overhead kick in a win over Denmark in November sealed the Tartan Army’s World Cup qualification, is expected to be available after dealing with an illness.

Following his team’s disappointing showings at the 2020 and 2024 European Championships, coach Steve Clarke said this group isn’t satisfied with just making it to another major tournament.

Haiti vs. Scotland kicks off at 9 p.m. The game airs on FOX/Boston 25 News.

Follow live updates leading up to and during the match:

4:30 p.m.

The Tartan Army is en route to Foxborough!

The @TartanArmyGroup is en route to Foxborough



School bus full of energy on Route 1🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lueXLafg0Z — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) June 13, 2026

4 p.m.

Former Melrose soccer player Frantzdy Pierrot is gearing up to take the pitch for Haiti. He also played one season at Northeastern University.

Haiti and Scotland take the pitch in Foxborough tonight.



Frantzdy Pierrot is a player to watch. He played HS soccer at Melrose High and one season at Northeastern @boston25 https://t.co/cobdhffcYC — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) June 13, 2026

3 p.m.

Massive lines are forming at Boston’s South Station, as thousands of fans prepare to board special event trains to Foxboro Station. The MBTA has been selling World Cup train tickets for $80.

2 p.m.

A boat full of Scotland fans was spotted in Boston Harbor, hours ahead of kickoff in Foxborough.

SPOTTED: A boat full of Scotland fans going through Boston Harbor on game day.



Watch Scotland play Haiti tonight at 9 p.m. on Boston 25. ⚽



STORY: https://t.co/PSiDlhI72N pic.twitter.com/0oFaJKxLIH — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 13, 2026

11:30 a.m.

It’s game day! Scotland clashes with Haiti tonight at Boston Stadium in Foxborough.

Happening TODAY: A clash between Haiti and Scotland of Group C will serve as the 2026 FIFA World Cup debut of Boston Stadium.



Watch it tonight at 9 p.m. on Boston 25. ⚽ pic.twitter.com/AGfj32tu2t — Boston 25 News (@boston25) June 13, 2026

11 a.m.

Scotland vs. Haiti kicks off at 9 p.m. The parking lot opens at 5 p.m. and stadium gates open at 6 p.m.

It all starts tonight pic.twitter.com/pXSWVSs4ce — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) June 13, 2026

9 a.m.

Boston 25 News Chief Meteorologist Shiri Spear delivers good news for fans: Hot but comfortable weather is on tap leading up to kickoff.

All eyes on @FWC26Boston tonight! It will be very comfortable at the game but HOT leading up to it this afternoon. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/W0f6ZCCTXQ — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) June 13, 2026

8 a.m.

The pitch at Gillette Stadium, known as Boston Stadium for the World Cup, is looking pristine.

7 a.m.

Foxboro Station is ready to be swarmed with World Cup crowds following a $35 million upgrade.

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