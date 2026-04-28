Suspects in Everett bank robbery arrested, officers recover gun, machete

Two people accused of attempting to rob a bank in Everett have been arrested and police say they have recovered a firearm and a machete in the area.

The two people attempted to rob the Eastern Bank located at the intersection of Broadway and Ferry Street around 4:30 p.m., Everett police told Boston 25 News.

The two suspects were arrested a short distance away on Gledhill Avenue, police say.

“This is still a very active crime scene and investigation,” an Everett police spokesperson said.

The arrests in Everett come as law enforcement in Boston works to track down the suspects in two different bank robberies in the city on Tuesday.

Santander Bank on Washington Street in Roxbury’s Nubian Square was robbed around 10:11 a.m.

A TD Bank in Roslindale was also robbed hours later.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if the two arrested suspects are connected to the string of Boston robberies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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