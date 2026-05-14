Suspect in shooting on Cambridge’s Memorial Drive due in court as new details on past case emerge

MEDFORD, Mass. — The man accused of opening fire on Memorial Drive in Cambridge in broad daylight earlier this week, injuring two people, is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Tyler Brown, 46, is scheduled for arraignment in Cambridge District Court in Medford, where he’ll face charges of two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, along with multiple firearms offenses.

Brown has been hospitalized since Monday following the shooting, which investigators say unfolded during a busy afternoon along Memorial Drive.

According to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Brown allegedly fired more than 60 rounds with an assault-style rifle, striking two men in separate vehicles, before he was confronted by a Massachusetts State Police trooper and an armed civilian, identified as a former U.S. Marine.

Brown was shot during that confrontation and taken into custody. As he now prepares to appear in court, new attention is being drawn to a prior case in Boston.

Court records show Brown was previously charged with shooting at police officers in Boston’s South End in 2020. Prosecutors at the time pushed for a longer sentence of 10 to 12 years in prison.

During that proceeding, a Boston police official warned the court that Brown posed a serious danger if released.

“I’m a firm believer that if Mr. Brown gets out, he will hurt or worse kill someone,” the official said, according to court audio.

However, Judge Janet Sanders ultimately handed down a shorter sentence, citing Brown’s background, including childhood hardships and a history of mental illness.

Tyler Brown

“I can’t look into a crystal ball and tell, tell... figure out what’s going to happen once you get out, but I do understand I’m taking a risk here, and I just pray that my intuitions are right,” Sanders said at the time.

Brown was later released and remained under supervision.

The investigation into Monday’s shooting remains ongoing. Authorities have not indicated any connection between Brown and the victims.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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