Raging fire tears through popular Mass. ice cream shop

BELMONT, Mass. — A raging fire tore through a popular Massachusetts ice cream shop on Thursday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Firefighters battled the three-alarm blaze at Moozy’s Ice Cream on Trapelo Road in Belmont near the Waltham line.

Crews arrived at the scene around 4:30 a.m. and were greeted by smoke billowing from the building and heavy fire in the basement, according to the Belmont Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly entered the building, but were forced to evacuate after part of the floor collapsed. Officials say everyone made it out safely.

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No injuries have been reported.

Chris Mahoney, who does maintenance work for the ice cream shop, arrived to find all of the windows blackened and alarms going off.

“When I first pulled up, all the windows were black, and the alarms were going off. Smoke was coming out of the top of Moozy’s, and that’s when I called,” Mahoney explained. “I gave them the key to open the front door because I didn’t want to open it, and the next thing you know, the smoke is pouring out the door, and yeah, it’s pretty scary.”

Firefighters remained on scene working to fully extinguish the blaze.

It’s unclear how the fire may have impacted neighboring businesses, and investigators have not yet determined the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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