1 dead, 3 hospitalized after boat crash in Boston Harbor near Logan Airport

BOSTON — One person is dead, and three others are hospitalized after a recreational boat crashed in Boston Harbor near Logan International Airport late Wednesday night, authorities announced Thursday.

Massachusetts State Police say the boat crashed into a pier just off Logan’s runway 4R shortly before 11:30 p.m.

Four people on the boat were rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where one died from their injuries. There was no immediate word on the conditions of the other three victims.

Boston Harbor boat crash

State troopers assigned to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts Environmental Police responded to the scene.

Additional details weren’t available.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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