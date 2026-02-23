‘Stay home’: Wu cancels school for Tuesday, urges Boston residents to clear out snow safely

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, and the city is extending a snow emergency and parking ban until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday, the mayor said Monday afternoon.

“We need everyone to stay home,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters just after 5 p.m. as a powerful blizzard pummeled the region, causing power outages across Massachusetts and stranding drivers and disabling vehicles along roadways.

More than 15 inches of snow had fallen in Boston as of 3 p.m., with many neighborhoods seeing more than that, officials said.

More than 700 snow plows were still out clearing city roads around 5 p.m., with 900 plows fanning out across the city at the height of the storm, Wu said.

City crews responded to at least 25 emergency calls for downed trees, Wu said.

Due to the ongoing snow emergency and continued snow removal in the City of Boston, all Boston Public Schools will remain closed through Tuesday, February 24, and school is cancelled for the day. pic.twitter.com/FqnmM8NSSH — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 23, 2026

While some power outages were reported in the city, “many of those have been resolved,” Wu said.

The mayor urged residents to shovel sidewalks “at least 42 inches across” so that neighbors can get around. Wu also urged residents to shovel around fire hydrants.

“Please shovel out your cars sooner rather than later,” Wu said. “Try not to throw snow out into the street or sidewalk.”

We have officially reached blizzard-level conditions. Heavy snowfall & high winds are severely reducing visibility on our roadways. Please stay off the roads to allow our 900+ pieces of equipment to operate safely & effectively. We appreciate your patience & cooperation. pic.twitter.com/wRu4pxV3Qf — Boston Public Works (@BostonPWD) February 23, 2026

However, city officials urged residents to shovel safely as the snow is heavy, and people with underlying medical conditions should be extra careful.

During the cleanup, fire officials urged residents to beware of carbon monoxide risks, both indoors and outdoors, with potential blockages around exhaust pipes.

Do not sit in your car until the exhaust is cleared from snow, fire officials said, and roll your vehicle windows down to keep fresh air in the vehicle.

And stay away from downed power lines, officials said.

Boston is seeing high winds and blizzard conditions.



Call 311 or use the BOS:311 app to report fallen trees or branches.

Call 911 to report downed power lines — assume they are live and dangerous.

Power outages can be reported to 311 or your utility company. pic.twitter.com/ysiAiHNDIY — City of Boston (@CityOfBoston) February 23, 2026

Wu spoke a short time after Gov. Maura Healey issued a travel ban in three Massachusetts counties as the blizzard caused treacherous conditions.

Multiple roads are “impassable” during blizzard conditions on Cape Cod.

