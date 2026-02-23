Local

‘Stay home’: Wu cancels school for Tuesday, urges Boston residents to clear out snow safely

By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News
By Maria Papadopoulos, Boston 25 News

BOSTON — Boston Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday, and the city is extending a snow emergency and parking ban until at least 6 p.m. Tuesday, the mayor said Monday afternoon.

“We need everyone to stay home,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu told reporters just after 5 p.m. as a powerful blizzard pummeled the region, causing power outages across Massachusetts and stranding drivers and disabling vehicles along roadways.

More than 15 inches of snow had fallen in Boston as of 3 p.m., with many neighborhoods seeing more than that, officials said.

More than 700 snow plows were still out clearing city roads around 5 p.m., with 900 plows fanning out across the city at the height of the storm, Wu said.

City crews responded to at least 25 emergency calls for downed trees, Wu said.

While some power outages were reported in the city, “many of those have been resolved,” Wu said.

The mayor urged residents to shovel sidewalks “at least 42 inches across” so that neighbors can get around. Wu also urged residents to shovel around fire hydrants.

“Please shovel out your cars sooner rather than later,” Wu said. “Try not to throw snow out into the street or sidewalk.”

However, city officials urged residents to shovel safely as the snow is heavy, and people with underlying medical conditions should be extra careful.

During the cleanup, fire officials urged residents to beware of carbon monoxide risks, both indoors and outdoors, with potential blockages around exhaust pipes.

Do not sit in your car until the exhaust is cleared from snow, fire officials said, and roll your vehicle windows down to keep fresh air in the vehicle.

And stay away from downed power lines, officials said.

Wu spoke a short time after Gov. Maura Healey issued a travel ban in three Massachusetts counties as the blizzard caused treacherous conditions.

Multiple roads are “impassable” during blizzard conditions on Cape Cod.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read