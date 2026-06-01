2 people found dead in Derry, NH home

DERRY, NH — Two people were found dead in a home in Derry, NH.

According to police, officers conducted a welfare check at a home on Lawrence Road and found 81-year-old Thomas Mosco and 81-year-old Donna Mosco dead inside.

Derry Police say there is no threat to the public and the deaths are not suspicious.

An investigation remains ongoing, and no additional information is being released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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