Man hospitalized after lawn mower flips over in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — A man was rushed to a local hospital after the lawn mower he was riding flipped over in East Bridgewater on Monday.

The man was riding near a ground-level solar panel array when he accidentally flipped over.

Medical crews quickly reached him and rushed him to a nearby trauma center.

“This incident is an important reminder to stay mindful when operating lawn equipment, especially in areas with uneven terrain or obstacles,” East Bridgewater police say. “Stay safe and always take a few extra minutes to evaluate your surroundings before getting started.” .

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