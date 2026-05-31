PEABODY, Mass. — A Massachusetts state police cruiser and a car were involved in a head-on collision in Peabody.

It happened overnight on Route 1.

According to officials, a trooper from Danvers observed the wrong-way driver traveling south in the northbound lane. The trooper took immediate action and notified fellow officers.

Officials then formulated a plan to stop other vehicles from entering the roadway to protect the public safe and stop the wrong way driver.

Minutes later, the wrong-way driver struck one of the responding troopers in his marked cruiser.

Both were both transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver, Lucas Gustavo Brajak DeAlmeida Benedetto, 41, of Newburyport was released from the hospital and was charged with several offenses, including an OUI, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving the wrong way on a state highway.

He is expected to be arraigned Monday in Peabody District Court.

Massachusetts state police cruiser, car involved in head-on crash in Peabody

The crash coming just less than two months after the fatal head-on collision involving State Trooper Kevin Trainor in Lynnfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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