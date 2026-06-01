Dorchester man taken into custody on firearm charges following traffic stop

BOSTON — A traffic stop early Saturday in Dorchester led to the arrest of a 21-year-old man and the recovery of a loaded nine mm ghost gun.

According to Boston police, officers conducted a traffic stop around 3:47 a.m. after observing two idle motor vehicles and a large group of people outside 15 Talbot Avenue. A query of one vehicle revealed an expired inspection sticker.

During the stop, officers observed several individuals packed into the rear of the vehicle. All occupants were removed, and a nine mm ghost gun with a Patmos upper receiver, loaded with seven rounds of live ammunition, was found underneath the front passenger’s seat.

Donald Villard, of Dorchester, was taken into custody after officers found the firearm.

Villard faces charges of Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License, Carrying a Firearm without a License, and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.

Villard is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Court on the charges.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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