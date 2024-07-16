State police searching for young man wanted for murder in deadly shooting at Northboro house party

NORTHBORO, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police are turning to the public for help tracking down a young man who is wanted for murder in connection with a deadly shooting at a large house party in Northboro in May.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Erik Coelho Dos Santos, 20, of Brockton, in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ygor Correia, who was shot to death at a $1 million home in Northboro on May 12.

Dos Santos is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, about 130 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light complexion.

Correia, of Bellingham, tragically lost his life when gunshots rang out at 333 Howard Street. Several other people were wounded at the birthday party that turned into a wild free-for-all.

Around 1 a.m. on the morning of Correia’s death, a partygoer flagged down an officer and reported that someone was brandishing a firearm. Responding officers then heard several gunshots at the home, which had about 300 people packed inside.

Correia was carried down a hill and taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center, and pronounced dead, where he was pronounced dead. Three other people, including a 17-year-old, were treated at Marlboro Hospital and released.

Police said at the time that the home is on a property with an Air BnB and neighbors told Boston 25 the home is known for hosting big gatherings.

Officers and partygoers described the May 12 gathering “as chaotic.”

Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho, and Pedro Desouza-Passos were all arrested in connection with the shooting and arraigned on firearm-related charges in May.

Authorities are now working to find Dos Santos for his alleged role in the incident.

Anyone with information on Dos Santos’ whereabouts is urged to contact police.

An investigation remains ongoing,

