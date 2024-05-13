‘It was chaos’: Three men charged in shooting death of teenage boy at large Northboro house party

NORTHBORO, Mass. — A wild free-for-all after shots were fired at what the Worcester County DA’s Office says was a birthday party at a Northborough home early Sunday morning. That million-dollar home is still listed on Booking.com.

Tragically a 16-year-old Bellingham teen was fatally shot and several others were injured at 333 Howard Street early Sunday morning, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

“You gotta be really (blank) in the head to pull a gun around 300 people and start shooting,” said a man who calls himself “Brazil 360″.

He was in the kitchen taking a selfie when he heard the gunshots.

“So as I am taking a picture we hear “Bap” and we look behind us and I’m thinking it’s a bottle breaking or something. Then, ‘Bap, bap, bap, bap’ and that’s when everybody starts trampling over everybody,” he said.

The suspects, Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho, and Pedro Desouza-Passos, were arraigned Monday on firearm-related charges, in connection to the shooting, in Westboro District Court.

The DA says all three suspects were backseat passengers of a young woman and were there to celebrate her 21st birthday.

27-year-old Pedro Desouza Passos didn’t even want to go to the party according to a friend. She says he did nothing wrong.

“He just was at the wrong place at the wrong time,” said Natalia a friend.

The DA says 20-year-old Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, who is wanted by the Feds, is facing most of the charges in connection to the deadly shooting after he admitted to owning the gun police found on the ground outside the house.

“They found a handgun on a stone path leading up to the home. This defendant was asked about that and he admitted the firearm belonged to him,” said Michael Luzzo, a Worcester County Assistant District Attorney.

19-year-old Arnoldo Nogueira Filho is also wanted by ICE, officials say.

DaSilva was held without bail, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho is being held on $35,000 bail and Pedro Desouza Passos is being held on $25,000 bail.

All three men will be back in court on May 20th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

