17-year-old Acton boy accused in murders of mother, younger brother held without bail

CONCORD, Mass. — A 17-year-old accused of murdering his mother and younger brother in their Acton home earlier this week after using AI to make disturbing searches related to killing was ordered held without bail Thursday.

Arjun Aravind was arraigned in Concord District Court on charges including two counts of murder, two counts of assault and battery on a family member, and two counts of assault and battery.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

Arjun Aravind Arjun Aravind appears in Concord District Court (Arjun Aravind appears in Concord District Court)

Prosecutors allege Aravind is responsible for the deaths of his 45-year-old mother, Sudha Venkatesan, and his 14-year-old brother, Siddarth Aravind.

Officers conducted a well-being check at the suspect’s family home on Martha Lane in Acton just after 6:30 p.m. Tuesday after his father called the Acton Police Department to report that an expected visiting tutor couldn’t get inside, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan announced Wednesday.

When officers entered the home, they found Siddharth Aravind and Sudha Venkatesan dead inside, according to Ryan.

Aravind allegedly fled the scene of the crime and was arrested Wednesday morning after police found him in his mother’s vehicle in Wayland, according to investigators.

It’s further alleged that Aravind used ChatGPT to write fantasy stories depicting family members being killed.

“He was engaged in the use of ChatGPT to create fantasy stories, Gothic novels, creating characters, asking what about this, what about that, which appear to relate to threats to his family not surviving,” Ryan said.

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A motion to impound additional details on the circumstances and facts surrounding the case was granted.

While the exact cause of death has not yet been determined, prosecutors said evidence at the scene indicated a violent struggle occurred inside the home.

Autopsies on both victims began Wednesday and are expected to help investigators determine how they died.

Court records indicate Aravind’s attorney is seeking a psychological evaluation.

Aravind is due back in court on Sept. 11 for a probable cause hearing.

An investigation remains ongoing.

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