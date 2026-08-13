16 people hospitalized following chemical Hazmat incident at Mass. industrial business

Over a dozen people were hospitalized after a chemical incident at a Massachusetts industrial business made workers seriously ill.

Firefighters responded to Precision Coating on Parmenter Road in Hudson around 8:45 p.m. after one of the workers pulled the fire alarm.

Responding firefighters found several employees with serious illness, dizziness, eye irritation, and other symptoms. A total of 16 people were transported to three hospitals in eight ambulances.

Fire officials believe a chemical process contributed to the incident and a Hazmat team was called.

Crews from Marlborough also assisted at the scene and firefighters from Stow helped with a medical emergency.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Special Operations team sent a Rehab unit to support firefighters’ health and safety in the heat.

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