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16 people hospitalized following chemical Hazmat incident at Mass. industrial business

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
16 people hospitalized following chemical Hazmat incident at Mass. industrial business
By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff

Over a dozen people were hospitalized after a chemical incident at a Massachusetts industrial business made workers seriously ill.

Firefighters responded to Precision Coating on Parmenter Road in Hudson around 8:45 p.m. after one of the workers pulled the fire alarm.

Responding firefighters found several employees with serious illness, dizziness, eye irritation, and other symptoms. A total of 16 people were transported to three hospitals in eight ambulances.

Fire officials believe a chemical process contributed to the incident and a Hazmat team was called.

Crews from Marlborough also assisted at the scene and firefighters from Stow helped with a medical emergency.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services Special Operations team sent a Rehab unit to support firefighters’ health and safety in the heat.

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