Family shares photos and memories of 16-year-old killed at Northborough party over weekend

MILFORD, Mass. — The devastated family of 16-year-old Ygor Correia who was shot to death at a large house party in Northboro over the weekend says he was a sweet kid.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office says Correia, of Bellingham, tragically lost his life when gunshots rang out at 333 Howard Street early Sunday morning. Several other people were wounded at the birthday party that turned into a wild free-for-all at a million-dollar home.

“Young Ygor Correia, just 16 years old, passed away in the **United States and his family needs help to transport his body to Brazil and hold the wake,” said Ygor’s father in a GoFundMe post.

The family of 16 year old Ygor Correia is devastated by his loss.

The teen’s family shares photos of their son and brother with Boston 25 News. They did not want to go on camera Tuesday night but said they are struggling with what they call his sudden and brutal death.

“Let’s unite in solidarity and empathy at this very difficult time,” said Ygor’s father.

The suspects, Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho, and Pedro Desouza-Passos, were arraigned Monday in Westboro District Court on firearm-related charges, in connection to the shooting.

Two of the suspects have ICE detainers against them. Boston 25 reached out to Immigration and Customs Enforcement who sent a statement saying:

“ERO Boston has lodged immigration detainers against Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, and Arnoldo Nogueira Filho. ERO Boston is closely monitoring the situation and if appropriate, will lodge further immigration detainers.”

Wallisom Texeira Da Silva, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho, and Pedro Desouza-Passos

The agencies would not say why the two men had detainers lodged against them but they only deal with noncitizens in the U.S. illegally.

The DA says all three suspects were backseat passengers of a young woman and were there to celebrate her 21st birthday.

DaSilva was held without bail, Arnoldo Nogueira Filho is being held on $35,000 bail and Pedro Desouza Passos is being held on $25,000 bail.

All three men will be back in court on May 20th.

The victim’s family is asking for help from the community to lay their son and brother Ygor to rest in his native country of Brazil. Click here if you want to help.

“Any contribution, no matter how small, will be of great value so that we can provide a worthy goodbye to this dear young man,” said his family.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

