Lindsay Clancy’s cell phone extractions reveal her mindset in weeks leading up to murders

Lindsay Clancy’s own cell phone provided jurors with new glimpses into her mindset at her triple murder trial.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder for the strangulation deaths of her three children in January 2023.

Her lawyer is mounting an insanity defense, claiming that she was in the grip of postpartum psychosis and is not criminally responsible for their deaths.

According to cellphone extractions, days before the murders, there were searches for symptoms of psychosis.

Clancy claims she heard a male voice urging her to kill the children and herself.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington guided Massachusetts State Police Sgt Timothy Chiappini through extractions.

“On January 19th of 2023, was she searching for hallucinations?”

“Yes sir,” Sgt Chiappini answered. “At 10:33:49 AM.”

After the children were strangled, Lindsay Clancy cut her neck and wrists, then jumped out of a second-floor window in an apparent suicide attempt.

A defense expert found searches on Lindsay’s phone concerning suicide

“How would you slit your throat to die?” Trooper Chiappini said as he read one search.

“And the next box,” Attorney Reddington said.

“Can you turn airbags off on a Kia Sorento?” Trooper Chiappini read.

For the first time, the Lindsay Clancy jury saw a crime scene video shot only hours after Lindsay’s apparent suicide attempt.

The video shows Clancy’s second-floor bedroom and the chaotic aftermath of what just happened: there is blood on the floor, we see the disheveled bed, and the window is still open.

Earlier, the jury saw a final photo that Lindsay Clancy took of Dawson and Cora after building a backyard snowman.

This moment was only captured hours before the murders.

Lindsay’s cell phone contained this exchange after she shared the photo with Patrick:

“(Patrick to Lindsay): You’re a good mama. (Lindsay to Patrick): smiley with hearts,” Trooper Chiappini read.

Prosecutors are still presenting their case, and the Judge has given the jury Friday off.

Testimony resumes on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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