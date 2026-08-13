Acton community stunned after teen charged in deaths of mother, younger brother

ACTON, Mass. — Residents in Acton are struggling to make sense of a tragedy that has shaken the community after a 17-year-old was accused of killing his mother and younger brother.

Authorities say Arjun Aravind, a student at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School, is charged with murder and assault in connection with the deaths.

The case has become the central topic of conversation in the neighborhood where the killings allegedly occurred.

“I got to the neighborhood like half hour after the police was here,” Carlos Suarez, a resident of the area, told Boston 25 News.

Neighbors said they did not know Aravind well, but some recalled a previous incident in which he reportedly left home and was later found.

“The young guy involved was released, and that got my attention because he was someone who was in an incident when he left his house for a day or two. He was found,” Suarez added.

Employees at the Stop & Shop in Acton told Boston 25 News that Aravind worked at the store and had been shopping there Tuesday afternoon, just one day before police say the killings occurred.

Workers said they had no indication anything was wrong.

Students at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School also expressed shock, saying Aravind attended school with them.

In a statement, Superintendent Peter Light said the district is focused on supporting those affected by the tragedy.

“This is obviously a horrific and tragic situation on many levels, and we are heartbroken for the family, friends, staff, and others impacted by this,” Light said.

“Our school mental health staff will be providing ongoing assistance to anyone who needs it.”

Students are scheduled to return to school on Aug. 31, less than three weeks from now.

Aravind is expected to appear in court Thursday on the murder and assault charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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