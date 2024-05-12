16-year-old dead, several injured after shooting at large party in Northboro

NORTHOBORO, Mass. — A 16-year-old is dead and several are injured after a shooting at a large party in Northboro.

Authorities say that around 1 a.m. a partygoer flagged down an officer and reported that someone was brandishing a firearm at 333 Howard Street.

Upon arrival to the scene, police heard several gunshots from inside the residence which had about 300 people inside.

According to the DA’s office, responding officer described the scene as “chaotic” and officers found a 16-year-old male victim who was carried down the hill, transported to UMass Memorial Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A second male victim who is 17-year-old was treated at Marlboro Hospital and was released.

Two other people were treated at Marlboro Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

According to the DA, several people who showed visible injuries at the scene were treated but declined when officers requested they be taken to the hospital.

Three people have been arrested on firearm-related charges and will be arraigned on Monday in Westboro District Court.

Police say that the home is on a property that has an Air BnB. Police are in contact with the owner and he was told a party would not be taking place.

All three arrested are not from Northboro, they range from age 19-27.

Authorities say the investigation is in the early stages.

Police are asking anyone with information or video of the party to contact the Northboro police at 503-393-1515.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

