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Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Judge dismisses jury until Monday after 13th day of testimony

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Thursday marked Day 13 of the Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court.

Testimony continued after an emotional and difficult day Wednesday, in which jurors viewed autopsy photos and heard graphic testimony about the injuries suffered by Clancy’s two oldest children, prompting the Duxbury mother to break down.

The Commonwealth called three new witnesses to the stand. Shortly before 3 p.m., Judge William Sullivan dismissed the jury until Monday.

Watch Boston 25’s trial coverage

Follow Bob Ward’s court updates

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Judge is sending jury out for lunch. Back at 2 p.m. for next witness.

Aug. 13, 2026, 12:55 p.m.

On January 22, 2023 (Sunday) Lindsay’s mom texted Lindsay. Enjoyed seeing everyone. Nice to see you doing better.

Aug. 13, 2026, 12:53 p.m.

In the cross with Reddington, Chiappini went over more search terms that were recovered from Lindsay’s phone, chats w/lindsay’s mother, photo of children and snowman taken hours before the deaths.

Aug. 13, 2026, 12:48 p.m.

Readington is having Chiappini read internet searches that Clancy searched, mostly about kids.

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Get caught up with what happened Wednesday

At one point during the proceedings, Clancy could be heard sobbing and saying, “I can’t do this,” prompting the judge to call for a break. Her defense attorney and medical staff from Tewksbury Hospital were seen comforting her in the courtroom.

Clancy, who is charged in the deaths of her three children, has the option of waiving her appearance in court but was present for Wednesday’s testimony.

A doctor from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner testified about the injuries suffered by 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson. Jurors were also shown autopsy photographs that the judge has barred from public release.

During testimony, the medical examiner was asked whether injuries to Cora’s face and neck were consistent with trauma to her neck.

“Yes, there were findings of the head that were associated with the trauma of the neck,” the witness testified.

Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward, who has attended every day of the trial, reported that at least one juror appeared emotional and was seen crying during the medical examiner’s testimony.

The judge reminded jurors that while the evidence is difficult to see and hear, they must separate their emotions from the facts of the case and follow the law.

Another significant portion of Wednesday’s testimony came from Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daniel Lawlor, who was assigned to remain outside Clancy’s hospital room in the days and weeks following the children’s deaths.

Lawlor testified about visits Clancy received while recovering, including one from defense psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel. According to Lawlor’s testimony, investigators later developed a theory that Zeizel instructed Clancy to call her husband, Patrick Clancy, and tell him she had heard voices telling her to kill the children and herself.

Lawlor acknowledged he did not hear any conversation between Clancy and Zeizel.

During redirect examination, prosecutors questioned Lawlor about discussions investigators have while developing a case.

“Is it fair to say you oftentimes will have conversations as investigations are unfolding with other investigators you are working on a case with about the case, potential evidence, theories of the case?” a prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” Lawlor replied.

“And is it fair to say that theories change over time, based on your investigation, what evidence you find?”

“Correct,” Lawlor answered.

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