Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Judge dismisses jury until Monday after 13th day of testimony

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Thursday marked Day 13 of the Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court.
Testimony continued after an emotional and difficult day Wednesday, in which jurors viewed autopsy photos and heard graphic testimony about the injuries suffered by Clancy’s two oldest children, prompting the Duxbury mother to break down.
The Commonwealth called three new witnesses to the stand. Shortly before 3 p.m., Judge William Sullivan dismissed the jury until Monday.
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Aug. 13, 2026, 2:36 p.m.
judge is sending #lindsayclancy jury home. Back Monday AM. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 2:28 p.m.
we are now seeing video of Clancy family at Museum of Science in Boston. weeks before murder. McKelligan picked up the surveillance video. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 2:24 p.m.
McKelligan is testifying to the red brown stains on the window ledge and shingles in back of the house. he saw them in early morning hours of 1.25.23 @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 2:21 p.m.
They are playing crime scene video of the 2nd floor bedroom. Courtroom is completely quiet. @boston25 #lindsayclancy we see the bloody floor, the open window, the knife, the bed. this video was shot hours after the incident.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 2:18 p.m.
McKelligan was the case officer. First heard about the incident 645PM 1.24.23 got to the house 3-4am. @boston25 He is describing first impression of 2nd floor bedroom. #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 2:14 p.m.
Joshua McKelligan, MSP is next witness in the #lindsayclancy murder trial @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 1:01 p.m.
Judge is sending jury out for lunch. Back at 2 p.m. for next witness.
Judge is sending jury out for lunch. Back at 2pm for next witness. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 12:55 p.m.
On January 22, 2023 (Sunday) Lindsay’s mom texted Lindsay. Enjoyed seeing everyone. Nice to see you doing better.
on 1.22.23, (Sunday) lindsay's mom texted lindsay. Enjoyed seeing everyone. nice to see you doing better. #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 12:53 p.m.
In the cross with Reddington, Chiappini went over more search terms that were recovered from Lindsay’s phone, chats w/lindsay’s mother, photo of children and snowman taken hours before the deaths.
in cross with reddington Chiappini went over more search terms that were recovered from Lindsay's phone, chats w/lindsay's mother, photo of children and snowman taken hours before the deaths. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 12:48 p.m.
Readington is having Chiappini read internet searches that Clancy searched, mostly about kids.
Aug. 13, 2026, 11:56 a.m.
Reddington is starting cross of Chiappini in #LindsayClancy murder trial @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 11:17 a.m.
taking mid morning break now. #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 11:16 a.m.
533pm Patrick's phone called Lindsay's. call not answered.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
5:35PM Lindsay phone called Patrick :14 convo#lindsayclancy phone called Patrick, no answer. no time on this. @boston25
Aug. 13, 2026, 11:10 a.m.
Chiappini is testifying to #lindsayclancy 's text messages to Patrick starting at 453pm about getting take out, search for the menu, that Callan just woke up after a brief nap. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 11:02 a.m.
Chiappini #lindsayclancy phone searched menu for 3V Restaurant at 443pm @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 11:01 a.m.
Chiappini at 4.46pm 1.24.23 #lindsayclancy phone searched meri lax for kids. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:59 a.m.
Chiappini on night of 1.23.23, Lindsay Clancy phone access photos of the children and modified them. Modify could mean simply cropping. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:54 a.m.
on 10.25.22, #LindsayClancy created a lengthy note in her phone about her thoughts. it began: "I'm sad and depressed. I can't parent my 3rd child like my first." @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:44 a.m.
Chiappini: #lindsayclancy phone searched "Can you treat a sociopath" at 8:28pm 1.20.23 @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m.
Chiappini extracted information of #lindsayclancy cellphone. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:26 a.m.
Timothy Chiappini, MSP is next witness in #lindsayclancy triple murder trial @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:25 a.m.
Last computer search was at 948am, Lindsay brought Dawson to doctor either 10AM or 1015am that day, 4 minutes away. 10 or 1015 is disputed by two sides. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:20 a.m.
Pavao said he doesn't know who was searching the computer.— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Reddington: you dont know that Patrick plays guitar, enjoys Tom Hall music do you
Pavao; no @boston25 #lindsayclancy
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:18 a.m.
Under cross, Reddington said there were searches on that same computer on 12.5.22: "what to do when psychiatrist over prescribes, can bipolar be temporary, what is mania, benzo withdrawal, how long is detox program." #lindsayclancy @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:15 a.m.
Reddington Were there any searches on that computer "ways to kill?"— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Pavao: no@boston25 #lindsayclancy
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:06 a.m.
Thru Reddington cross, the computer belonged to Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's ex-husband. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:04 a.m.
Reddington in cross: That's it? Your testimony is about a search for Tom T Hall? @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m.
Pavao: on 8.23.22, 945AM user accessed suicide methods website for wiki, after a search for singer Tom Hall brought the user there. @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 9:57 a.m.
This is corrected. Got my dates crossed in previous post, which I deleted. Apologies. Pavao: in 2025 He examined HD of laptop taken from Clancy home. On 8.23.22 there was a visit to a website "suicide methods" . @boston25 #lindsayclancy— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 9:45 a.m.
MSP Sgt Kyle Pavao is next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. At time of murders, he was a trooper, worked on cellphone and computer extractions. Certified in Cellebrite data @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Aug. 13, 2026, 9:35 a.m.
Good Morning, Back in Plymouth County, tough end to day yesterday in #lindsayclancy trial. Three witness on DA list today. @boston25— Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026
Get caught up with what happened Wednesday
At one point during the proceedings, Clancy could be heard sobbing and saying, “I can’t do this,” prompting the judge to call for a break. Her defense attorney and medical staff from Tewksbury Hospital were seen comforting her in the courtroom.
Clancy, who is charged in the deaths of her three children, has the option of waiving her appearance in court but was present for Wednesday’s testimony.
A doctor from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner testified about the injuries suffered by 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson. Jurors were also shown autopsy photographs that the judge has barred from public release.
During testimony, the medical examiner was asked whether injuries to Cora’s face and neck were consistent with trauma to her neck.
“Yes, there were findings of the head that were associated with the trauma of the neck,” the witness testified.
Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward, who has attended every day of the trial, reported that at least one juror appeared emotional and was seen crying during the medical examiner’s testimony.
The judge reminded jurors that while the evidence is difficult to see and hear, they must separate their emotions from the facts of the case and follow the law.
Another significant portion of Wednesday’s testimony came from Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daniel Lawlor, who was assigned to remain outside Clancy’s hospital room in the days and weeks following the children’s deaths.
Lawlor testified about visits Clancy received while recovering, including one from defense psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel. According to Lawlor’s testimony, investigators later developed a theory that Zeizel instructed Clancy to call her husband, Patrick Clancy, and tell him she had heard voices telling her to kill the children and herself.
Lawlor acknowledged he did not hear any conversation between Clancy and Zeizel.
During redirect examination, prosecutors questioned Lawlor about discussions investigators have while developing a case.
“Is it fair to say you oftentimes will have conversations as investigations are unfolding with other investigators you are working on a case with about the case, potential evidence, theories of the case?” a prosecutor asked.
“Yes,” Lawlor replied.
“And is it fair to say that theories change over time, based on your investigation, what evidence you find?”
“Correct,” Lawlor answered.
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