Lindsay Clancy trial (live updates): Judge dismisses jury until Monday after 13th day of testimony

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Thursday marked Day 13 of the Lindsay Clancy triple murder trial in Plymouth Superior Court.

Testimony continued after an emotional and difficult day Wednesday, in which jurors viewed autopsy photos and heard graphic testimony about the injuries suffered by Clancy’s two oldest children, prompting the Duxbury mother to break down.

The Commonwealth called three new witnesses to the stand. Shortly before 3 p.m., Judge William Sullivan dismissed the jury until Monday.

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Aug. 13, 2026, 2:36 p.m.

judge is sending #lindsayclancy jury home. Back Monday AM. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 2:28 p.m.

we are now seeing video of Clancy family at Museum of Science in Boston. weeks before murder. McKelligan picked up the surveillance video. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 2:24 p.m.

McKelligan is testifying to the red brown stains on the window ledge and shingles in back of the house. he saw them in early morning hours of 1.25.23 @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 2:21 p.m.

They are playing crime scene video of the 2nd floor bedroom. Courtroom is completely quiet. @boston25 #lindsayclancy we see the bloody floor, the open window, the knife, the bed. this video was shot hours after the incident. — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 2:18 p.m.

McKelligan was the case officer. First heard about the incident 645PM 1.24.23 got to the house 3-4am. @boston25 He is describing first impression of 2nd floor bedroom. #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 2:14 p.m.

Joshua McKelligan, MSP is next witness in the #lindsayclancy murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 1:01 p.m.

Judge is sending jury out for lunch. Back at 2 p.m. for next witness.

Judge is sending jury out for lunch. Back at 2pm for next witness. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 12:55 p.m.

On January 22, 2023 (Sunday) Lindsay’s mom texted Lindsay. Enjoyed seeing everyone. Nice to see you doing better.

on 1.22.23, (Sunday) lindsay's mom texted lindsay. Enjoyed seeing everyone. nice to see you doing better. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 12:53 p.m.

In the cross with Reddington, Chiappini went over more search terms that were recovered from Lindsay’s phone, chats w/lindsay’s mother, photo of children and snowman taken hours before the deaths.

in cross with reddington Chiappini went over more search terms that were recovered from Lindsay's phone, chats w/lindsay's mother, photo of children and snowman taken hours before the deaths. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 12:48 p.m.

Readington is having Chiappini read internet searches that Clancy searched, mostly about kids.

Aug. 13, 2026, 11:56 a.m.

Reddington is starting cross of Chiappini in #LindsayClancy murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 11:17 a.m.

taking mid morning break now. #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 11:16 a.m.

533pm Patrick's phone called Lindsay's. call not answered.

5:35PM Lindsay phone called Patrick :14 convo#lindsayclancy phone called Patrick, no answer. no time on this. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 11:10 a.m.

Chiappini is testifying to #lindsayclancy 's text messages to Patrick starting at 453pm about getting take out, search for the menu, that Callan just woke up after a brief nap. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 11:02 a.m.

Chiappini #lindsayclancy phone searched menu for 3V Restaurant at 443pm @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 11:01 a.m.

Chiappini at 4.46pm 1.24.23 #lindsayclancy phone searched meri lax for kids. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:59 a.m.

Chiappini on night of 1.23.23, Lindsay Clancy phone access photos of the children and modified them. Modify could mean simply cropping. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:54 a.m.

on 10.25.22, #LindsayClancy created a lengthy note in her phone about her thoughts. it began: "I'm sad and depressed. I can't parent my 3rd child like my first." @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:44 a.m.

Chiappini: #lindsayclancy phone searched "Can you treat a sociopath" at 8:28pm 1.20.23 @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:30 a.m.

Chiappini extracted information of #lindsayclancy cellphone. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:26 a.m.

Timothy Chiappini, MSP is next witness in #lindsayclancy triple murder trial @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:25 a.m.

Last computer search was at 948am, Lindsay brought Dawson to doctor either 10AM or 1015am that day, 4 minutes away. 10 or 1015 is disputed by two sides. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:20 a.m.

Pavao said he doesn't know who was searching the computer.

Reddington: you dont know that Patrick plays guitar, enjoys Tom Hall music do you

Pavao; no @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:18 a.m.

Under cross, Reddington said there were searches on that same computer on 12.5.22: "what to do when psychiatrist over prescribes, can bipolar be temporary, what is mania, benzo withdrawal, how long is detox program." #lindsayclancy @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:15 a.m.

Reddington Were there any searches on that computer "ways to kill?"

Pavao: no@boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:06 a.m.

Thru Reddington cross, the computer belonged to Patrick Clancy, Lindsay's ex-husband. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:04 a.m.

Reddington in cross: That's it? Your testimony is about a search for Tom T Hall? @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 10:00 a.m.

Pavao: on 8.23.22, 945AM user accessed suicide methods website for wiki, after a search for singer Tom Hall brought the user there. @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 9:57 a.m.

This is corrected. Got my dates crossed in previous post, which I deleted. Apologies. Pavao: in 2025 He examined HD of laptop taken from Clancy home. On 8.23.22 there was a visit to a website "suicide methods" . @boston25 #lindsayclancy — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 9:45 a.m.

MSP Sgt Kyle Pavao is next witness in #LindsayClancy triple murder trial. At time of murders, he was a trooper, worked on cellphone and computer extractions. Certified in Cellebrite data @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Aug. 13, 2026, 9:35 a.m.

Good Morning, Back in Plymouth County, tough end to day yesterday in #lindsayclancy trial. Three witness on DA list today. @boston25 — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 13, 2026

Get caught up with what happened Wednesday

At one point during the proceedings, Clancy could be heard sobbing and saying, “I can’t do this,” prompting the judge to call for a break. Her defense attorney and medical staff from Tewksbury Hospital were seen comforting her in the courtroom.

Clancy, who is charged in the deaths of her three children, has the option of waiving her appearance in court but was present for Wednesday’s testimony.

A doctor from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner testified about the injuries suffered by 5-year-old Cora and 3-year-old Dawson. Jurors were also shown autopsy photographs that the judge has barred from public release.

During testimony, the medical examiner was asked whether injuries to Cora’s face and neck were consistent with trauma to her neck.

“Yes, there were findings of the head that were associated with the trauma of the neck,” the witness testified.

Boston 25 News reporter Bob Ward, who has attended every day of the trial, reported that at least one juror appeared emotional and was seen crying during the medical examiner’s testimony.

The judge reminded jurors that while the evidence is difficult to see and hear, they must separate their emotions from the facts of the case and follow the law.

Another significant portion of Wednesday’s testimony came from Massachusetts State Police Trooper Daniel Lawlor, who was assigned to remain outside Clancy’s hospital room in the days and weeks following the children’s deaths.

Lawlor testified about visits Clancy received while recovering, including one from defense psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel. According to Lawlor’s testimony, investigators later developed a theory that Zeizel instructed Clancy to call her husband, Patrick Clancy, and tell him she had heard voices telling her to kill the children and herself.

Lawlor acknowledged he did not hear any conversation between Clancy and Zeizel.

During redirect examination, prosecutors questioned Lawlor about discussions investigators have while developing a case.

“Is it fair to say you oftentimes will have conversations as investigations are unfolding with other investigators you are working on a case with about the case, potential evidence, theories of the case?” a prosecutor asked.

“Yes,” Lawlor replied.

“And is it fair to say that theories change over time, based on your investigation, what evidence you find?”

“Correct,” Lawlor answered.

0 of 79 CORRECTION Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy murder trial Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy listens during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Defendant Lindsay Clancy awaits the start of proceedings during her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Thursday, July 30, 2026. (CJ Gunther/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool) CORRECTION: Source is The Boston Herald, not The Boston Globe. (CJ Gunther/CJ Gunther/Pool The Boston Heral) Lindsay Clancy Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Patrick Clancy recounts finding children’s bodies as jury hears emotional 911 call Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington holds the hand of Lindsay Clancy while listening to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague holds up as evidence the pajamas of Callan Clancy during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Defense attorney Kevin Reddington and Lindsay Clancy listen to the 911 recording from Jan. 24, 2023, during Clancy's murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Patrick Clancy on the stand. The Lindsay Clancy murder trial is held at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth on July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/Pool) --- during the Lindsay Clancy murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay-Clancy-Trial Lindsay Clancy attends her murder trial at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Patrick Clancy, Lindsay Clancy (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy cries as she sees images of herself with her children playing at a indoor waterpark a month before they were killed during her trial in the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) + Internal memo note Jury to tour Duxbury home where Lindsay Clancy is accused of killing her children Lindsay and Patrick Clancy, along with their children Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy reacts as images of himself and his children on vacation a month before they were killed is shown in the courtroom at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths Patrick Clancy takes stand, details former wife’s mental health before children’s deaths 25 Investigates: Researchers studying medications key to Lindsay Clancy’s defense Children Killed Postpartum Defense Jennifer Sprague, a prosecutor with the Plymouth County District Attorney's Office, enters a bag of prescription pills as evidence in Lindsay Clancy's trial, Monday, July 27, 2026, at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy glances over at the defense table and his ex wife Lindsay Clancy is seated during her murder trial at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Patrick Clancy, the father of Cora, Dawson and Callan Clancy testifies for the prosecution against his ex wife Lindsay Clancy at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy fights back tears as the details of her children's death are read in court at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defendant Lindsay Clancy watches as her ex husband Patrick Clancy takes the witness stand at Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass., Monday, July 27, 2026. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington stays at the side of his client Lindsay Clancy during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Clancy confers with her lawyer Kevin Reddington during her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy waits for the judge to call a prospective jury member into court in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay and Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Day 3 of Jury Selection Children Killed Postpartum Defense Paula and Mike Musgrove, parents of Lindsay Clancy, sit as jury selection starts in Lindsay's murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Defense attorney Kevin Reddington argues a motion about expert witnesses before the start of jury selection in the murder trial of Lindsay Clancy charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Children Killed Postpartum Defense Lindsay Clancy sits as jury selection starts in her murder trial where she is charged in the 2023 killing of her three children, Monday, July 20, 2026, in Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Mass. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/Greg Derr/Pool The Patriot Ledge) Live court video, updates: Jury selection underway in the trial of Lindsay Clancy Children Dead Massachusetts FILE - In this image from video, Lindsay Clancy, with a surgical mask over her face, appears from the hospital for her arraignment on charges regarding the death of her three children, at Plymouth District Court in Plymouth, Mass., on Feb. 7, 2023. (David Ryan/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool, File) (David L. Ryan/David L. Ryan/Pool The Boston Gl) Lindsay Clancy may sit out graphic testimony in murder trial Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Judge denies request from Lindsay Clancy’s legal team to split trial into two parts Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Kevin Reddington Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy Lindsay Clancy arraigned in hospital bed Lindsay Clancy murder trial

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